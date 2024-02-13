Why Adwoa Safo's name was mentioned in Afia's feud with Dr. Kwaku Oteng's ex-wife

MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo and Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has jabbed Sally Akua Amoakowaa, former wife of business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng for forcing herself to befriend Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo sometime ago.

According to her narration, Akua Amoakowaa called someone very close to Sarah Adwoa Safo and requested to be her friend, however, she was turned down by the MPs entourage.



She stated that Akua Amoakowaa's lack of self-respect led her to take such action that ended up embarrassing her when she was not successful with her request.



Afia Schwarzenegger chided the former Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) winner and advised her to learn how to dignify herself to avoid such disgrace.



“You [Akua Amoakowaa] remember telling someone that you wanted Adwoa Safo as a friend and when she denied you? You are the one who can make a call to request to be Adwoa Safo's friend, just imagine this. Akua Amoakokwaa, learn to respect yourself,” she said while speaking in a TikTok live video monitored by GhanaWeb.



Afia Schwarzenegger has been feuding with Akua Amoakowaa in recent times following her comments about why she divorced Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

Afia Schwarzenegger has been defending Dr. Kwaku Oteng relentlessly and attacked Akua Amoakowaa for trying to defame Dr. Kwaku Oteng.



Watch the video below:





SB/MA