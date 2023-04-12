Why Ayisha Modi broke down in tears on Instagram live

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi, was drawn to tears while addressing the pain her nemesis, Diamond Appiah, has caused her.

This comes after her Instagram page was hacked by some people she tagged as ‘enemies’.



About a week ago, some bizarre posts which included photos of human sex organs were spotted on Ayisha’s page.



Posts attacking some personalities including former French Ambassador, Annie Sophie Ave, former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan and others were on her page and many wondered what exactly was happening.



Netizens were worried about the harsh responses from the handler of the page to fans, which many perceived were not from Ayisha Modi.



These acts were consistent until the page was finally deactivated.

But after about a week, Ayisha has announced that she has finally retrieved her account while admitting that it was indeed hacked.



In an Instagram live video, she alleged that Diamond Appiah was responsible for such deeds.



While questioning why Diamond, who allegedly swindled her of a piece of land and $40,000 is bent on destroying her further, Ayisha broke down in tears.



“I have worked hard amidst sweat, tears and blood to produce $40,000. I work hard in the States, clean up old people’s faeces to pay for land only for you to swindle me. You sold a land to me when you were not even the owner. It took me two years to talk about this. (Breaks down with tears rolling down her cheeks).



“Kwaku Manu is my witness, I transferred $40,000 with charges almost GHC12,000. The account you hacked is registered and verified. I used my American passport to verify it and I have it back now. All I had to do was prove that I am its owner. You don’t do anything for me, you are a piece of shit. Criminal court asked you to produce my money on the 4th of April and on the 5th of April, you hacked my Instagram page,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Ayisha has apologized to the personalities who were trolled on her page while it was hacked.



“I sincerely apologize to the French ambassador to Ghana for that message sent out by unknown people to tarnish her image @as.ave I am deeply sorry great woman, I respect you so much for your hard and good work . God Continue to bless u and the family for the wonderful things you are doing to promote our homeland Ghana.



“I would like to also apologize to my lovely brother @asamoah_gyan3 Asamoah Gyan for what happened. Bro our bond is strong, I cherish and respect you forever. wish I can mention all names and apologize to everyone individually but I know with the trust and love you guys have for me you will forgive and to those who are trying hard to destroy my reputation I wish you well.”



