Why Bisa Kdei held his wedding in secret

Bisa KDei got married in a private ceremony in January

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei, has revealed why he chose to hold his wedding ceremony in secret.

Recall that in January 2024, Ghanaians were shocked by the news that the ‘Mansa’ hitmaker had finally tied the knot.



The 'Asew' hitmaker married his sweetheart in front of family and a few friends in a private wedding ceremony.



The event was a spectacle, with performances from top artistes including Gyakie, S3fa, and Sista Afia.



Speaking on the reasons why he chose to keep his marriage ceremony a secret, Bisa Kdei, real name Ronald Kweku Dei Appiah, explained that he did not want to put his personal affairs on social media.



He explained that he was not avoiding anything but chose to hold his wedding in secret to protect his wife from the harsh nature of social media.

“I wasn't avoiding anything, I didn't want to put my business and my wife’s identity all over social media. So I held the marriage in secret just to protect her. Even though people came with their phones, we tried to control it.



“Everybody has what they prefer, some people like to put their personal lives out there and some choose to keep their personal lives private. I choose to keep my personal life private. But I knew the news would spread to the public, so it wasn't a big deal.



“So it wasn't because I had a secret relationship or anything, I just wanted to keep my personal affairs secret,” he explained.



Bisa Kdei’s wedding came shortly after the wedding of media personality Berla Mundi, who also got hitched in a private wedding in Accra to Ghanaian businessman David Tabi.



Watch the full interview here





