Why Black Sherif is not riding in expensive cars now

Black Sherif Black Fdsh.png Black Sherif shares his view on why he doesnt need expensive

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif has revealed why he doesn't drive in luxurious vehicles despite his success in the music industry.

Speaking on Peace FM with Kwame Sefa Kayi, the ‘Oh Paradise’ artiste shared that buying expensive cars wouldn't profit him.

According to Blacko, the plan is to invest and reinvest the money he makes from the industry into his craft and push it to the next level.

“I haven’t reached anywhere. I only came to Accra two years ago to make my music. The money I am making. If I buy cars and other things, it won't benefit me.

“I have money to reinvest in my videos and promote my music because I believe that's the only way forward,” he said.

His statement comes, days after he successfully held a listening session for his maiden album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ on October 12, 2022.

People trooped in their numbers to show their support for the musician.

The likes of DJ Vyrusky, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Robert Klah, renowned bloggers, and popular TikTokers, among others attended the event.

