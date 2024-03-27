Why Bobrisky won 'Best Dressed Female' award - Organisers speak

Popular Nigerian socialite cum female transgender, Bobrisky

Eniola Ajao, producer of the movie 'Ajanaju', has explained why controversial transgender Bobrisky, was awarded the 'best-dressed' at the film's premiere.

Bobrisky's emergence as the best-dressed has since generated mixed reactions on social media, leading to an online tussle between the socialite and close friend and other celebrities.



However, clarifying their reasons for awarding Bobrisky, Eniola, in an interview with Arise TV stated that the socialite's selection as the winner of that particular category was a mere marketing stunt.



Describing the move as a joke, she said: “It was just all jokes anyway, we just wanted to have fun, and we wanted people to talk about the movie; My SIM and I decided that we need to talk about this and it needs to be in the faces of people".



She continued: "So I said okay what can we do for people to talk about this film and we decided okay let us give it to Bob, Bob is always a controversial person, then at the end of the day people started talking about it…”

Bobrisky was spotted in a black sequined gown, with curly hair, and dark thickened lipstick.



She paired the bold well-fitted outfit with a black staff.



Groovy, a former Big Brother Naija contestant also won "Best Dressed Male".



