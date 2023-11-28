Why Counselor Charlotte Oduro left her matrimonial home more than six times

Marriage Counselor, Charlotte Oduro

Renowned Ghanaian marriage Counselor, Charlotte Oduro, has disclosed some of the challenges she has faced in her marriage, even though she advises couples on marital issues.

According to her, her husband's treatment when it comes to communication made her stay in the house uncomfortable, which prompted her to consider other options to have her peace of mind.



She noted that the continuous treatment by her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro, in terms of their communication compelled her to leave her matrimonial home with her children and stay with her brother.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on United Television (UTV) and monitored by GhanaWeb, Counselor Charlotte Oduro recounted the ordeal she went through in her marriage.



"With the number of times I have left home, it will be more than six times. When I leave, I don't go to my mother's or family's house because I don’t want them to be worried. I stay with my younger brother, who lives in an apartment, and I go with my kids to take care of them and return later," she said.



When she was quizzed on why she took such action, she retorted, “I leave because I feel I am a problem to him in the house because he always complains about my attitude. His apology is not necessary for me, but the problem is when we can't communicate. Sometimes when we are communicating, he acts like I am a torment to him, but he won’t say it.”





SB/BB



Watch the video below



