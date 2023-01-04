Why Dave Chapelle wants to move to Ghana

Dave Chappelle - Photo Credit: John Bauld

Renowned comedian Dave Chappelle arrived in Ghana on Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated Black Star Line Festival. Chappelle, 49, joins other Black A-List celebrities who have visited the West African nation during the holiday season.

In 2019, Ghana’s government launched the “Year of Return” initiative in an effort to encourage Africans in the diaspora to find their way ‘home’, commune and reactivate their love for their roots and people. That year also marked the 400th Anniversary of the first ship from Africa hitting the shores of the Americas – precisely Virginia.



Chappelle’s visit also comes after he initially expressed his desire to move to the West African country. In a previous sitdown with supermodel Naomi Campbell on her No Filter podcast, the comedian revealed Stevie Wonder inspired him to relocate to Ghana.



“Now those in the room that know Stevie personally [have heard him] say this thing many times through the years that we’ve known him,” Chappelle said at the time. “But this last time he said it, what he said was, ‘I am moving to Ghana so that I can be valued and respected more,’ that’s almost exactly the phrase he used.”

Founded by rappers Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper, the Black Star Line Festival of Pan-African Art is a “week-long series of events including panel discussions, fine art exhibitions and nightlife events culminating in a large-scale concert at Black Star Square in Accra.”



The festival organizers also add that the event will feature “artists, intellectuals, and influential individuals from around the world for an international celebration of global Blackness.”



Ahead of the January 6 concert, Chappelle and Chance the Rapper will have a conversation at the University of Ghana on Thursday. Artists including Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys, and M.anifest have also been billed to perform at the free concert.