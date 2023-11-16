Why Diana Asamoah is not married yet

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has disclosed the reasons behind her decision to stay single and not consider marriage at this juncture in her life.

According to her, she has no plans to marry at this stage because of how other people’s marriages turned out concerning the treatment meted out to them.



She cited an instance where some Christians pray to marry men of God, but the character of the said persons does not match their role as pastors, and they behave anyhow without reverence for God.



The gospel musician noted that the lives of some women have become miserable because of marriage; hence, one needs to be careful.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Diana Asamoah stated that she has not asked God to grant her marriage; otherwise, she would have been married by now.



This was how the conversation panned out between show host, Roselyn Felli and Diana Asamoah.



Roselyn Felli: Right now what are you looking out for if someone is interested in you and looking at how you look beautiful the suitors are a lot. What do you expect from such people?

Diana Asamoah: It is not about what the person possesses. Recently, I was telling someone about marriage



Roselyn Felli: I want you to talk about yourself not others



Diana Asamoah: Yes, that is what I am saying. I advise current Christians that if you are going to marry, don’t tell God to give you a pastor because some of them don’t fear God. He does what unbelievers do. Because he bears the name ‘pastor,’ people just follow him. You have to marry someone who fears and loves God. He understands the work that you do and knows him very well.



Some people marry because of the wealth of the person and they pretend to love so if God does reveal his true state to you and marries the person, later you’ll notice it was satan you got married to. That is why some people’s lives have been miserable.



Roselyn Felli: Have you told God you want a husband?



Diana Asamoah: No, if I did I would have been married by now

Some members of the public have wondered why Diana Asamoah at her age and popularity has not married yet.



It remains to be seen whether she marries anytime soon or not.



