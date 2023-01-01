Why Efia Odo is trending on New Year’s Day

Efia Odo

As prophets who prophesied at their respective churches during the 31st Watchnight Service continue to court conversation on both traditional and social media with their utterances, Efia Odo has also been trending after the socialite released a song on January 1, 2023.

Titled ‘Getting To The Bag’, the song comes with an official music video which has erotic scenes.



After dabbling in acting and TV hosting, Efia Odo on December 31, 2022, announced her intention to release a debut, triggering anticipation as many wondered how different her record would be and whether or not it would be worth the wait.



The wait is over, the song has been released and has subsequently engendered conversation among music lovers.



“I got these bitches mad,” a tweet from Efia Odo on the back of the remarks read.

Getting to the bag Behind the scenes https://t.co/OE9l6wSPWv pic.twitter.com/TsxViT3ZpF — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) December 31, 2022

I got these bitches mad ???????? — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) January 1, 2023

Below are a few of the comments on her song.





Efia Odo should focus on clout chasing and beefing agenda boys, music isn’t her thing. Ndwom fon sei — Sharyf (@__Sharyf) January 1, 2023

Someone said If you can listen to Efia Odo’s song for just 10 seconds ,you can also bath with mortuary sponge.. eiii — Presdoo???????? (@Korsogyimi) January 1, 2023

efia odo, keep the music videos coming even if it’s just 70 minutes video with no sound i’m watching over and over again. ???? — STORMZY ????‍???? (@IngObeng25) January 1, 2023

You and I know Efia Odo’s new song is dope but because she’s coming to outshine Gyakie and Wendy Shay you’re thrashing it ahaha ???? ???? — Unruly King ???? (@unrulyking00) January 1, 2023

Some Ghana influencers be wicked pass especially them Abenkwan niggas ???????????? Efia Odo give you guys money make you hype her new song give am, You collect money finish, Hype the song you say the money small and the song serf no dey bee ???????????????? So why you boys for take the money?? — foes boy (@KO_Eagu) January 1, 2023

Efia Odo is the first female artist to release a song in 2023 put some respect on her name! — Advans (@MichaelAdvans) January 1, 2023

After listening to Efia Odo’s getting to the bag track,I think she should focus on her slay queen business. — Mr.AHENKORAH ????????‍♂️???????? (@MrAhenkorah_) January 1, 2023

Efia Odo has a multi purpose mouth and throat but singing isn't one of its capabilities. — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) January 1, 2023

I think Efia Odo’s time in music is dead and gone…the music career dey cast Charley!!???? — DEAR GOD????????❤️ (@mrlamar01) January 1, 2023

Efia Odo should respect herself and delete that song from the streaming platforms. What this? — Reagan JR???????? (@CashboyReagan) January 1, 2023

