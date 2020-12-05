8
Why Emmanuel Adebayor is trending on social media

Sat, 5 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Togolese football star, Emmanuel Adebayor has since the late hours of Friday, December 4, 2020 taken the top-spot on social media platform Twitter.

The former Arsenal striker has been trending over what is suspected to be a relationship heartbreak he might have suffered in the past.

Screenshots of posts shared by Adebayor seem to suggest that the long-time friend of comedian Funny Face has suffered the same fate his friend did some months ago.

Adebayor in the posts which he declined to mention a name appeared to be responding to a shade by Namibian Big Brother star Dillish Mathews who used to be his girlfriend.

In the posts, the former Manchester City striker recounts how the lady in question deceived him that she was travelling to a particular country but ended up in a different country.

Adebayor also accused her of deception and cheating and pleaded with the lady to move on since they are no more.

He narrated that he once gave the lady money for her family but the lady kept the money and rather said despicable things about him.'















