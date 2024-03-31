Why Empress Gifty cried on live television

Empress Gifty narrating the story

Popular female gospel artiste, Empress Gifty, visibly emotional, recounted on live television the day she was crippled and had to rely on a wheelchair for a period, leading to her breaking down.

Appearing as a guest on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, the gospel singer explained how tough it was for her during that time, saying she couldn't work without help from others.



She mentioned that her song “Adansidiee”, which was released in 2013 was her testimony to God for coming through for her during those difficult moments.



“The song is my testimony to God. When I got that song, I was in a wheelchair. I couldn’t stand or walk but I was very active on Facebook so no one suspected anything. I’m talking about 2013. It was so severe that someone had to carry me to the bathhouse. I was on a flight when the writer of that song sent me a copy. I cried for 11 hours until I arrived in Ghana.



According to Empress Gifty, she is always filled with emotions and sings “Adansidee” with passion because it reminds of her the pain and God’s intervention.

“I was worried how I would pass through Kotoka without people knowing my current situation but God came through for me. I got home safely and I didn’t know how that happened. That is why I sing that song with passion because if it hadn’t been for God, I would still be sitting in a wheelchair," she said.



