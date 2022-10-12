Why Empress Gifty was enstooled chief by Igbo Community - Igbo King details

The King of the Igbo community in Ghana, His Royal Majesty, Eze (Dr) AMB Chukwudi J. Ihenetu has explained why an honour was bestowed on gospel musician Empress Gifty.

Earlier in a ceremony to commemorate a decade of Dr Chukwudi’s reign as king of the community, some personalities received chieftaincy titles of which Empress Gifty was part.



The Ghanaian musician was given a stool name Chief Ugonma Empress Gifty.



Following this development, many have wondered why she was chosen among the lot to be crowned by the Igbo community.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb’s Wonder Hagan, the king indicated that the singer is deserving of the title adding that she earned it.



“A king is a father to all and every king has every right to honour whom he wants to honour by giving him or her a chieftaincy title. Empress Gifty is a gospel musician in Ghana, her music has gone very far in the world and people in Ghana love her music. Her music has also become a blessing to many, so such a person deserves to be honoured so she can be more encouraged.



“If you look at the honour we gave to her, it has spread more things about her and now people even want to know more about her. We gave her the name, Uguoma, a beautiful eagle. An eagle isn’t just a regular bird, it is precious,” he stressed.

He also touched on the necessary procedures for attaining an Igbo chieftaincy title.



“There must be a purpose why the king is giving such an honour to the person. Somebody can also come on his own and say he has come to a level where he deserves a title. For those that come by themselves, they are usually being interviewed by the committee to see if he is of good character among other things. Investigations will be conducted at his blindside. If he is deserving, approval will be given. You need to be someone who has given back to society or your voice has gone very far in the world,” Eze Chukwudi added.



Watch the video below:







