Why Ewes are trending on Twitter

Edem Ewes Dldope The song speaks about negative attitudes and the need to rid ourselves of them

Fri, 26 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ewes are trending on Twitter! Lol! Actually it’s the hashtag Ewes and it's because of the latest release by Musician Denning Edem Hotor popularly known as Edem.

The latest banger which features Jah Phinga, Keeny Ice, Worlasi, and Bino Ayoni was announced by the musician on his Twitter handle, early today and already fans are going frenzy.

Titled ‘Ewes”, the song has lyrics that promote togetherness and love for one another.

It also preaches against envy and hatred for one another.

It's purely an Ewe rap song, fused with English and the reception has since been massive.

Tweeps have already taken to Twitter with the hashtag #Ewes is taking over with many of these tweeps commending Edem for the lyrics of the song while others are lauding Edem’s style.

