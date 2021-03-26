Why Ewes are trending on Twitter

The song speaks about negative attitudes and the need to rid ourselves of them

Ewes are trending on Twitter! Lol! Actually it’s the hashtag Ewes and it's because of the latest release by Musician Denning Edem Hotor popularly known as Edem.

The latest banger which features Jah Phinga, Keeny Ice, Worlasi, and Bino Ayoni was announced by the musician on his Twitter handle, early today and already fans are going frenzy.



Titled ‘Ewes”, the song has lyrics that promote togetherness and love for one another.



It also preaches against envy and hatred for one another.



It's purely an Ewe rap song, fused with English and the reception has since been massive.



Tweeps have already taken to Twitter with the hashtag #Ewes is taking over with many of these tweeps commending Edem for the lyrics of the song while others are lauding Edem’s style.

The message in #Ewes is definitely what all Voltarians must get behind. It’s not too late. — #PhlowDucation2 (@iamfelixg) March 26, 2021

For the ewe geng. Hottest jam right about now #Eweshttps://t.co/Jhxc1QuvQ2 — Ayigbe Commando???? ???????? ???????? (@BurnitonSkido) March 26, 2021

The words of @iamedem in #Ewes is ????let’s get rid of certain attitudes charle????⚡️????????????????♀️???? — SHATTA????MILLY????♀️????GH???????? (@SHATTAMILLY) March 26, 2021

@iamedem doing the most for the ewe land #Ewes trending



Straight from Volta????????????????????????



Humility at it best from the Gbevu President @iamedem ❤???? — Sukah Felix Myons (@SMyons) March 26, 2021

The words @iamedem talk for the #Ewes track top is what we dey try address. If we can get rid of this attitude, we would progress as a people. — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird (@Mr_Ceyram) March 26, 2021

Hello Ewes @iamedem said you should stop the pull your fellow down behavior and let unity reigns #Ewes — Area Police???? (@bayonagh1) March 26, 2021