Why Fancy Gadam didn't show up for Sista Afia's Tamale concert

Tamale-based Ghanaian sensation Fancy Gadam has opened up about his reasons for his “no-show” at Sista Afia’s recent concert held in Tamale.

Back in 2023, Sista Afia's Queen Solomon concert held at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale was reported to have flopped with less than 10 attendees showing up.



Many pointed out that it was because no Northern artiste was billed for the event.



In a recent interview, Sista Afia said she was hurt by Fancy Gadam's no-show at her concert in Tamale.



According to her, she had negotiated with Fancy Gadam, who agreed to come for half his initial fee, but he did not show up and ignored her calls.



She said she felt sabotaged and embarrassed and demanded an apology from Fancy Gadam as his behaviour was not conducive to peace in the creative arts industry.

Clearing the air over his failure to show up in an interview with David Germain Portfolio on Tamale-based radio station Majority Radio, Fancy Gadam said it wasn’t sabotage, nor was it about the fees.



According to Fancy Gadam, he had accepted to show up for Sista Afia’s concert for a sum of GHC50,000, a 50% reduction from the original sum of GHC100,000 he normally charged but her team faced payment delays.



"She called herself, ‘oh, the program. My brother, if you help me’ and because I'm very close with her, I said, ‘okay, no problem’ because artiste to artiste, we'll take 50,000. And then she and her team were giving us back and forth. Whether they will pay. They won't pay,” he narrated.



He said that the payment was finally settled, but only 10 days before the event.



He said that he had suggested postponing the date of the concert to allow more time for promotion, but they had refused.

He said that he was aware of the importance of promotion, especially during Ramadan when most of his fans were Muslims who had just finished fasting and were not interested in attending shows.



"We were even trying to tell them that we should add some days so myself, my team, and her team can promote it well for the show to be successful. But it looked like they already had their dates, and we couldn't change it," he said.



He said that he realised that even if he took 150,000 cedis, the show would not be successful with only one week of promotion, and that would damage his reputation.



"So that was why I stepped back," he said.



