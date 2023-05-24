Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga

Midway through her conversation with Zionfelix, the topic of Hajia4Reall’s arrest and extradition popped up and Fella Makafui did everything possible not to speak on it.

The popular actress cum socialite stressed that the issue is a sensitive one and as such, she wouldn’t make any statement about it.



Fella was asked if Hajia4Reall was her friend and how she feels about her scandal and she replied, “Oh yes, she is my friend but I really don’t want to talk about the issue, please. This is a very sensitive topic you know.”



Meanwhile, countless celebrities have shared varied opinions on Hajia4Reall’s scandal.



They have either defended or criticized her, while others have since remained silent on the issue.



Hajia4Reall’s arrest has since resurrected the topic of celebrities flaunting their ‘ill-gotten’ wealth on social media under the guise of hard work.



It also sparked the discussion that the youth who often allow the ‘pressure’ engage in all sorts of vices just to live lavishly like their favourite celebrities.

Background



Popular Ghanaian socialite, Mona Faiz Montage, widely known as Hajia4Reall, had been extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.



According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.



The news has since flooded social media, topped Twitter trends amidst massive reactions from netizens online.



Hajia’s jail requirements



‘Hajia4Reall’ had pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against her.

She is set to be released on home detention to her aunt’s New Jersey residence in the coming days on a $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor, her lawyer and the prosecutor’s office have confirmed.







