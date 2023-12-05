Why Foster Romanus cried on TV when talking about the creative arts industry

Comedian, Foster Romanus

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Foster Romanus, has lamented about the dwindling fortunes of the creative arts industry in the country.

According to him, the creative arts industry is one of the most deprived sectors in Ghana, due to a lack of investment and commitment by the government and other agencies to develop and see to it that the challenges are addressed accordingly.



He stressed that the Ghanaian creative arts industry has retarded in growth because there is no conscious effort to promote indigenous products as compared to foreign ones.



Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Foster Romanus fumed about the poor state of the creative arts industry which made him shed tears during the show.



“To me, I feel that it [creative arts sector] is one of the most deprived sectors. And if they put a lot of resources in there and they pay attention there, we can make a lot out of it. Because we are wearing a political suit, which is a Chinese way. It's not a Ghanaian thing. How did we get it, it was through the arts. We hear rappers and sometimes they even sound like Nigerians.



"Why? Because of their arts. They sold it to us. People want to travel to America and Canada. It's because of what they see in their movies. So if we are not consciously trying to promote our arts and entertainment, then it will be difficult for us to sell ourselves out there,” he said.



He further called on the government to intervene in the situation and pay attention to the creative arts sector.

“And that is where I feel that the government and every other policy stakeholder or whoever is in charge should consider and come. Because when we put up production, I feel we employ a lot of people in a day than every other sector to execute. Exactly. We have just one porous National Theater which is not even up to standard and we don't have any other places to even take our works across so that alone is limiting.”







