Why Funny Face is dropping ‘Kasoa Van Damme’ alias

Comedian Funny Face, whose real name is Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has announced that he no longer wants to be referred to as ‘Kasoa Van Damme’.

The decision, according to him, comes after he lost a recent fight and felt that the name no longer held the same significance.



Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix on April 08, 2023, Funny Face stated that he wants to be known simply as ‘Papa Dano’ from now on.



He explained that the name ‘Kasoa Van Damme’ was associated with a time in his life when he was more aggressive and confrontational, and he no longer wants to be defined by those characteristics because he has recently lost three consecutive fights with the latest being against some officers of the Ghana Police Service.



“I don’t like Kasoa Van Damme again because Kasoa Van Damme has caused me more pain. I lost a fight, so I don’t want Kasoa Van Damme again. They have beaten me.



“Now I like Papa Dano because Kasoa Van Damme has caused me more pain. Kasoa police, I love them but I don’t like that name because the children, were cheering me up (when I was been beaten), saying Van Damme do something, that is why I was beaten more,” he said.

Funny Face is also quoted to have said in an interview with Hitz FM that: “I’m no more called Kasoa Van damme because I have lost a fight…I don’t want that name again, now call me Papa Dano because I lost three fights, with the major one having to do with the police. It has disgraced the name because the children felt I was strong, so when the police people were sending a message (beating him) that was when I realized that I was not strong but they were still cheering me up, do something, do something, and I was like who should do something I’m been beaten and you are saying do something.”



Funny Face gained the nickname Kasoa Van Damme during his early days in the entertainment industry, as he was known for his fearless nature and ability to win fights. However, the comedian has recently been in the news for losing a physical altercation, which seems to have affected his confidence.







