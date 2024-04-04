Why Funny Face nearly surrendered to a moving vehicle at accident scene - Kofi Adomah details

Ghanaian comedian cum actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face

Popular broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani had the opportunity to visit Funny Face and hear his side of the story after the comedian was remanded for allegedly ramming his vehicle into some individuals a week ago.

Funny Face has not had the chance to express himself since the incident that nearly claimed the lives of these individuals which included a woman, two kids, a moto rider, and one other person.



However, capturing and recounting specific details from his encounter on that fateful day, Kofi Adomah said Funny Face recalled a moment when he nearly committed suicide at the accident scene.



It can be recalled that in one of the viral videos, one of the eyewitnesses (a lady) was heard screaming while alleging that the kids who were hit by Funny Face’s vehicle had died on the spot.



According to Kofi Adomah, Funny Face said he became hopeless upon hearing the lady's claim which suggested he was a murderer.



He said Funny Face disclosed that he immediately attempted to jump on the highway and be killed by a moving vehicle.



“In one of the videos from the scene, a lady was heard giving a loud commentary and exaggerating in the background. She was heard saying that Funny Face had killed the kids. Recounting that particular scene, Funny Face said he almost attempted to commit suicide by running into an oncoming vehicle when he heard the comments.

"He got really scared and devastated for allegedly killing the kids and wanted to end it all,” Kofi stated in a viral video.



The Kofi TV CEO said Funny Face was deterred from carrying out such an act when he heard other eyewitnesses argue that the kids were alive.



“Funny Face expressed worry about the fact that he had killed other people’s children when he had not even seen his kids for years. But while attempting to cross the road, he heard other eyewitnesses argue that the children weren’t dead and that changed his mind,” he added.



Speaking on Funny Face’s current mental state, Kofi Adomah said, “We spoke for close to an hour and he cried throughout”.



He said the comic actor also clarified certain false reports from the incident.



“The woman that carried a child at her back and held the hands of the other is above 60 years. The kids she was with were her grandchildren. According to Funny Face, the motor rider crossed him and, in an attempt to swerve, the accident happened,” Kofi reported.

Background



On Sunday, March 24, Funny Face’s vehicle nearly killed five persons, including a mother and two kids at Kasoa, Kakraba junction in the central region.



In a detailed report by UTV’s Central Regional correspondent, monitored by GhanaWeb, some eyewitnesses identified that the tragic incident stemmed from drunk driving, and cruising at an abnormal speed, among others.





