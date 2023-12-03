Why Great Ampong has an LGBTQ+ song on his album

Great Ampong on United Showbiz

Popularly known for the release of the songs “Akokofunu”, and “Me Yare Yi Nti”, Ghanaian gospel musician, Isaac Kwadwo Ampong, recognised in the music industry as Great Ampong, has revealed why he wrote a song for the LGBTQ+ community.

The acceptance of the above-mentioned community in Ghana has become one of the most discussed issues in the country.



This has led to a lot of great personalities wading into the conversation to share varied views.



The December 2 edition of UTV’s United Showbiz had guests such as Bullgod, Sonnie Badu, Mr. Logic, and Great Ampong.



The gospel musician during the engagement shared that he would be launching his 17th album on December 3, 2023.



He then mentioned some of the songs that were on the album including a song purposely recorded for the LGBTQ+ community.



When asked his reason for his action, he said it was to remind the LGBTQ+ community why God destroyed Sodom and Gomora.

“I have songs like ‘Style Biaa Bi’, Gyata Bewi Taliaa anaa’, ‘I have the beginning’, and then LGBTQ+ whatever it is called. Yes, it is part of the album. I am advising them that this is what Sodom and Gomora did and God killed them so do not practice. The Gospel is about good news”, the gospel singer said.



Watch the interview below:





ED/OGB