Why Hammer is struggling with his upcoming album

Hammer of The Last Two

Ghanaian music producer Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer, has narrated how he has been having challenges with his upcoming album due to the attitudes of some artistes he intended to work with.

In a recent interview with 3Music TV, Hammer lamented the common misconception in the music industry that tends to see music producers as just beat makers.



Hammer, known for shaping the sounds of many successful songs, expressed frustration that many artists he intended to work with would merely request a beat rather than engage in thorough recording sessions at his studio.



"I am struggling with my new album because I'm in an age where everyone is asking me to send them the beat, and I get confused. I am a producer, not a beatmaker. Come to me," he said.



He explained that a producer's role is comprehensive, as it’s not just about beat-making but the entire process of directing and refining the entire recording process and not just creating beats.



“Beatmakers do not have input on the song. My job as a producer, aside from making the beat, is to dictate, direct, and polish the whole music recording session and make sure everything is okay.



“That’s why in the credits they say ‘song produced by so and so,' and not ‘beat made by so and so,’” he explained.

He urged artists to understand the distinction, highlighting that producers play a crucial role in the outcome of a song.



ID/BB



