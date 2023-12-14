Why Hilda Baci does not like a man who knows how to cook

Nigerian celebrity, Hilda Baci

Former Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci has said that she does not like men who know how to cook as opposed to the preference of most women of today.

She explained that she enjoys cooking for her husband regardless of the situation as it brings her satisfaction as a wife to a responsible man.



The Nigerian celebrity expressed her disagreement with her friends' preference for a man who can cook and serve them.



Hilda Baci indicated that he wants a man who would order her food when the need arises but not one who knows how to cook.



“I don't want a man that knows how to cook because I like cooking so much. My friends would tell you, like, how Hilda would show you love. She will send you food, she'll cook for you. So that's kind of one of the things I like to do for people that I care about, especially for my man. You can wake me up in the middle of the night and say ‘Babe, I want a doughnut or meat pie,’ and I'm flying to the kitchen to make it for you, that is my thing.



"I want a man that can order me food. If you don't have a problem ordering me food, I'm in love but I don't want a man that knows how to cook,” she said in a video shared by Marigyata on Instagram.

Hilda Baci's comment has been met with mixed reactions on social media.







