Why Hilda lost 7 hours from 100-hour-kitchen stint

Hilda Baci 123.png Hilda Baci is a popular chef and entrepreneur

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Guinness World Record has revealed reason for not acknowledging Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, aka Hilda Baci’s 100-hour-kitchen stint.

One can recall the record body had officially recognized Hilda as the winner of the world’s longest cooking marathon.

She was however awarded the Guinness World Record for the highest cooking marathon (individual) with 93 hours and 11 minutes as against the widely circulated 100-hour record.

On reason for its decision, the record body said it deducted seven hours from her record because “she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.”

Meanwhile, congratulations and well wishes have flooded social media with countless celebrities reacting to the development.

Watch the video below

