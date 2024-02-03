Why I don’t want to be referred to as a legend – Wutah Kobby

Highlife artiste, Wutah Kobby

Veteran Highlife artiste, Wutah Kobby has said that he does not want to be referred to as a legend because he’s not about to retire from doing active music.

Talking on Cape Coast-based Property FM, the ‘For Your Love’ crooner said doing legendary stuff and being a legend are two different things.



"Doing legendary stuff and being a legend are two different things because when you are doing legendary stuff that’s cool. But once you become a legend then when you check the dictionary definition some of the definitions in there are myths", he said.

“It’s like something like a myth so we don’t specifically believe it but we say this is what it’s supposed to be. So those of us alive I think once we are alive and we continue to do music we’re still in the writing process we can’t conclude and say this is it".



“If you have observed critically in Ghana once they begin calling you or tagging you as a legend then probably it means you are no longer active in the music scene or you have finally decided to retire from music”, he added.