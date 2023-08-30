Why I featured only Burna Boy on my debut album - Black Sherif

Black Sherif

Ghaianan hitmaker Mohammed Ismali Sherif, professionally known as Black Sherif, has explained why he didn't feature any artiste other than Burna Boy on his debut album “The Villain I Never Was”.

Speaking to CNN’s Larry Madowo, the “Second Sermon” hitmaker disclosed that he initially had plans to feature a number of artistes on the album but decided not to because he had a lot to say in his project.



"I made so many songs at that time and I felt like, the story I was going to tell I could tell it alone, I had plans of getting features in the album, but getting to like 70% of the album, I felt I could do it solo, because I had a lot to talk about,” he said.



Speaking on the influence of the Nigerian AfroFusion star on the album, Black Sherif stated that his first interaction with him wasn't about the music but that Burna Boy rather “appreciated his art and made him feel different about himself”.



Black Sherif came into the limelight in 2021 with his song “First Sermon,” which he released that May. This was followed up with the “Second Sermon” in July.



His breakthrough came in March 2022 with his hit single “Kwaku the Traveller,” which reached Number 1 on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts.

His debut album "The Villain I Never Was" debuted at number 12 on the Billboard World Albums Chart marking his first debut on the chart.



