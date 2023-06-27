'Why I hate playing crying scenes in movies' - Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah is a popular Ghanaian actress

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has disclosed in a recent interview with Berla Mundi on the Delay show why she hates playing emotional scenes in movies.

According to Jackie Appiah, as much as she loves acting, playing emotional scenes is always difficult for her.



Jackie Appiah told Berla Mundi that anytime she is given a script that requires her to cry, she gets a bit worked up because it’s difficult to do. But she was quick to add that as long as money is involved, she is willing to play any role to the best of her ability.

Jackie Appiah also highlighted her charity work and how she donates money and some items to needy communities. She added that she does it because it gives her joy to put a smile on the faces of people.