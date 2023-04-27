0
'Why I have more followers than Wizkid, Burna Boy' - Davido discloses

Nigerian singer, Davido

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has revealed a little secret on how he became the most followed artiste in Africa.

Revealing this in a viral video interview on social media, Davido described himself as a very likeable and social person, and this aided in increasing the number of his followers.

Davido, who has 26.9 million followers on Instagram and 13.4 million on Twitter, explained that he invests quality time in social media.

He said: “Wizkid and Burna Boy are not as social as I am and don’t post frequently like me. I would have opted for stand-up comedy if I wasn’t making music because I’m a very funny being.”

The Unavailable hitmaker added that he was a tech enthusiast when he was much younger and was the one who opened an Instagram page for his wife, Chioma Rowland and always reminded her to post.

Source: mynigeria.com
