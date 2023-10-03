Why I quit internet fraud - Popular skit maker reveals

Popular skit maker, 'Shank Comics'

Popular skit maker, Adesokan Emmanuel, popularly known as 'Shank Comics', has said he quit Internet fraud after failing to make proceeds from an online scam despite learning it for six months.

He said because he was not successful at fraud, his trainer advised him to quit.



Emmanuel said his trainer gave him an iPhone 6 and urged him to return home.



The comic star disclosed this in the recent episode of the 9jafathemousfaces podcast.



Shank said, “When I graduated in 2019, I went to Oshogbo to learn Yahoo [internet fraud]. For like six months, I didn’t cash out $100, not even N5.

“It was even the person who was teaching me who asked me to quit and go back home. He gave me an iPhone 6 and I went home.



“My daddy that time dey shout say, you graduated with 2.2 from engineering department blablabla. That time my life don spoil. I just start to dey drink, dey do things.”



