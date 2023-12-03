Why I recorded a song against LGBTQI+ on my latest album – Great Ampong explains

Great Ampong is a popular Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter

Gospel Musician, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong popularly known as 'Great Ampong', has stated reasons why he has a song condemning LGBTQ on his latest album.

The popular gospel singer strongly believes that God is against the practice of homosexuality and therefore people who are involved in such acts must either repent or be headed for doom.



Great Ampong, during his submission on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, made this known.



Taking into consideration, Sodom and Gomorah's fate, he said “I’ve a song on LGBTQI+. Why I recorded a song for them is that Sodom and Gomorrah was destroyed because of some of these acts so I want to advise people involved to desist from it. Gospel is about good news, everything that is good and changes the character of people is gospel”.

Meanwhile, Great Ampong will launch his 17th album on December 3, 2023, at the Parliament Chapel at Odorkor in Accra.



