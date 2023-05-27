'Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu's concert' - Portable

Nigerian musician, Portable

Singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has slammed artists who performed at President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s pre-inauguration.

Portable disclosed why he didn’t perform at the concert.



According to him, organizers of the concert contacted him and had offered to pay him only N5 million which he boldly rejected.



He stated that the organizers were given N10 million to pay artists but they reduced his cut.



Portable added that he was the only artiste that was campaigning for Tinubu, yet he wasn’t able to perform.

He said: "Don’t worry, that’s how you guys start oooo. I supported Tinubu when you guys were supporting Obi. Now Tinubu entered, and those useless people are performing at his concert. Am I not the one who promoted Tinubu? They called my manager that I should come and perform in Abuja, they said they dropped N10 million for the artiste’s performance but N5 million would only get to my hands. I turned it down, tore the paper, and deleted their number. No be me be star. That’s why I didn’t perform in Abuja for Tinubu. You are going to celebrate Tinubu, do you love Tinubu? Did those musicians post Tinubu? Did the vote for Tinubu”.



