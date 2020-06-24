Tabloid News

Why I slept with seven women in six months - Pastor's son tells Akumaa Mama Zimbi

A pastor's son has shared a chilling story of circumstances leading to why he slept with 7 women in just 6-month period.

In a brief letter written to Ghanaian relationship expert/marriage counsellor, Dr Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, popularly known as Mama Zimbi, Kojo [not his real name], said his girlfriend cheated on him in December 2019 and he got to find out.



According to Kojo, although he got heartbroken, he was able to forgive the lady when she came to apologize to him.



Kojo explained to Mama Zimbi that his decision to forgive her was based on the fact that she was from a poor family and he was the one supporting her and the family.



Kojo disclosed he has since been engaging in promiscuity from December till date, following the pains caused him by someone she trusted and loved.



The emotionally and psychologically traumatized Kojo said he has tried to overcome the situation but to no avail.



He's now two major challenges are that; first, his father is a man of God and he does not want him to find about what he has turned himself into. Second, he feels guilty whenever he is with his girlfriend.

"Mama please help me", the letter told Mama Zimbi.



Read the full story below:



Dr Mama Zimbi, I had a broken heart last year December and I decided to forgive her and accept her back because of her living condition. She is not from a rich family and is the one supporting the family.



I was in school by then when that incident happened. Mama, to be frank, I deeply love this girl but since that incident happened I have also been sleeping around.



Mama, I have even slept with 7 girls since then. I still feel hurt. I have tried all my best to be whom I was but to no avail. My father is a pastor and I don't want to disgrace him. I feel guilty when am with her. I truly love this girl.



Mama, please help me.

