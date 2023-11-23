Why I stayed off wigs, makeup - Diana Asamoah points to Apraku My Daughter's role

Gospel singer Diana Asamoah

Gospel singer Diana Asamoah has explained why she has now ventured into fashion, a move that marks a departure from her previous conservative style.

The multiple award-winning songstress revealed that her decision to embrace a more fashionable image was spurred by a realization that some of the doctrines she had adhered to in the past were misleading.



Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime, she shared insights into her journey towards a more stylish persona.



She attributed her previous reluctance to embrace fashion trends to the influence of certain pastors, including the late prophet Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, widely known as 'Apraku My Daughter.'



According to her, during a visit by the late pastor, he reportedly claimed that a supernatural encounter involving a dwarf revealed that beauty products, such as ladies' hair cream and makeup, were derived from questionable sources, including blood and human bones.



"When I gave my life to Christ, there were a lot of false doctrines. Apraku My Daughter was a famous pastor by then.

"So, my church invited him, and when he came, he said that a dwarf took him to a forest where it was revealed to him that ladies’ hair cream is made of blood, the powder is from the ashes of human bones, including makeup products and others, and he made us understand that anyone involved in such things wouldn’t make it to heaven," Asamoah explained.



The gospel singer further revealed that the preaching by Apraku My Daughter and other pastors instigated controversies within the Christian community regarding the use of makeup, wigs and beauty products.



AM/SARA







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.