Why I won't grieve with Davido over 3-year-old son's death - Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has said he won't mourn the son of singer Davido.

Kuti made the comment in response to a user who accused him of being cold-hearted for sharing an article about hungry children in Nigeria rather than expressing sympathy for the Adeleke family.



Seun shared a screenshot of a report that stated: “Over one in 10 children in Nigeria die before their fifth birthday due to acute hunger-Report,” while Nigerians grieve the loss of Davido‘s son.



In the comment section, several social media users argued that his behavior was inappropriate.



Responding to the comments, he indicated in a video that he wasn't required to post about the boy to express his grief.



He claimed that since he had never ‘promoted Davido’s accomplishment on his page, his son’s passing shouldn’t have been the first thing he would announce.



He stated that he would rather visit Davido to express his sympathies.

He added that while he had never instructed anyone not to mourn Ifeanyi, others should no longer be told how to grieve.



He emphasised that it is not his nature to ‘publicly grieve the loss of someone’.



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.







