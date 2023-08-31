Why Iyanya almost committed suicide

Nigerian musician, Iyanya

Nigerian singer and songwriter Iyanya has disclosed that he was pushed to the brink of suicide when he found himself grappling with severe financial hardships during the 2020 lockdowns.

The “Kukere” hitmaker revealed this during a candid interview on the Tea With Tay Podcast. Iyanya opened up about a dark period in his life when he contemplated ending his own life due to the immense challenges he was facing.



The singer’s troubles began with a legal battle against his former talent management, stemming from allegations of a stolen company car. This legal ordeal stretched on for a whole year, preventing him from creating music, performing, or embarking on tours, which significantly impacted his income and financial stability.



As the court case dragged on, his inability to generate income led to a stagnation of funds. The situation worsened when he lost his residence due to his inability to cover his bills, ultimately forcing him into a temporary stay at a hotel. It was during this period of vulnerability that he seriously contemplated suicide.



"I was in court for a long time, I didn’t do shows. I couldn’t do anything," he said. "You know, when you stopped doing a show, you now have to fall back on your savings. But when you are popping, that inflow of money is different, the way you spend is different from the way you spend whatever you saved."



"So, I felt it. I was in that hotel throughout the lockdown. I almost committed suicide. The manager stopped me one time, and took the sniper from my hand. All of that stuff. Madness, man,” he added.



He disclosed that he was by the hotel manager who also extended the gesture by providing him with a complimentary stay in the hotel room.

