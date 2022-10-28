2
Why Kalybos campaigned for the NPP

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian comic actor, Richard Asante, popularly known as ‘Kalybos,’ has established that the rate at which he was paying school fees for several people in every academic year compelled him to campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Kalybos, the Free SHS policy eased the burden on his pocket and as such he doesn’t regret campaigning for the NPP.

Kalybos was part of the group of celebrities who rigorously threw their weights behind the NPP during the 2020 December elections.

The actor, together with the likes of Prince David Osei, Bibi Bright, General Ntatia, and others, embarked on a door-to-door campaign, among other active strategies to rally support for the party.

With the seriousness attached to their campaign trails at that time, many were of the views that their palms had been heavily greased.

However, Kalybos said he did not receive any amount of money from any politician to participate in the campaign.

In an interview with Giovani Caleb on the 3FM drive, the comic actor stated that he was pleased with some of the NPP’s policies including the Free SHS policy.

“I went ahead to campaign for the NPP Party because of certain policies that helped me. You will understand if you pay school fees. Even when I had not given birth, I was being bombarded with fees every September from family. So the policy (Free SHS) were things I felt if this can help me, I would rather help it to sustain.

“No, I was not paid. I was going in for the policies. And it helped because, ever since that policy was implemented, now I could save money and enter it into different projects,” he said.

