Why Kaywa decided to put Mr Drew and I on 'Dw3' though initially I was the only host - Krymi

Krymi

Singer and guitarist Henry Nuamah, alias Krymi, has revealed that, initially, he was going to be the only hosting artiste on the megahit called Dw3.

Speaking on CTV’s Class Showbiz, he indicated Kaywa, the producer of the song and the CEO of the Highly Spiritual record label that released it, knew the Highlife song was going to be very successful upon release.



It was same with Krymi’s breakthrough record, Dede, a solo released in 2018.



"Dw3 was his [Kaywa] idea," Krymi noted.



According to Krymi, he was in London when his boss at the Highly Spiritual record company called him saying, "I have this song. I want you guys to do it."



Initially, "he wanted just me to do it," Krymi revealed, quickly adding that Kaywa "later called me," having changed his mind.



Kaywa explained that, "if one person does it, it is likely the song's success will overshadow the artiste. The way I see it, you guys have to do it together so that everyone can blow [become successful] together," Krymi said.

Due to this, Kaywa had Mr Drew, his signee at the time, join Krymi on the song.



Eventually when Dw3 was released on December 15, 2019, rap juggernaut Sarkodie was the guest artiste, with Krymi and Mr Drew hosting.



The song became an instant hit, and occasioned an all-star remix. In April 2020, the remix was released and guesting were Quamina MP, Fameye, DopeNation, Kofi Mole and Bosom P. Yung.



Meanwhile, Krymi revealed he is now an independent artiste. His contract with Kaywa's Highly Spiritual, ended "last October".



Notwithstanding, he has been corresponding with the label to "smoothen things out" ever since his exit.



The award-winning singer-songwriter noted also that, even though he is on no record label currently, "I have a management team with me" who are "doing so much to put me out there".