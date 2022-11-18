Why Kizz Daniel’s 'Odoyewu' song is a ‘thank you’ to Ghanaians

Kizz Daniel is a popular Nigerian singer

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has stated that his current hit single, ‘Cough (Odo)’, is an appreciation to Ghanaians for massively supporting his earlier song, Buga which was released months ago.

Explaining why he employed the catchy Ghanaian phrase ‘Odo yewu’ in his latest banger, Kizz Daniel said when Buga was released, it stayed at the top of the charts for a long time in Ghana as compared to other African countries.



The Buga song, since its release, has over 91 million views on YouTube, and over 100 million streams on Boomplay.



It has also enjoyed massive airplay in Ghana and has been streamed by millions of Ghanaians.



“Buga stayed at number 1 in Ghana the longest, out of all the African countries. So, I was like ‘big love to Ghana. My new song explains it all. I’m grateful for where I am now but I want to be more, I mean the next level. This is very possible because of my fans worldwide, particularly Ghana,” the Nigerian singer disclosed this during an interview with JoyFM’s Lexis Bill.

However, Kizz Daniel has been billed to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



He has also scheduled an upcoming concert in Ghana dubbed 'Kizz Daniel Live' on Friday, December 23, 2022 at the Untamed Empire Event Garden in Accra.



