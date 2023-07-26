Why Kofi Adomah's son called him and wept

Broadcaster Kofi Adomah

Broadcaster Kofi Adomah a year ago disclosed he was promiscuous and lauded his wife for keeping up with his infidelity. His statement courted reactions with some chastising him but said he was unperturbed about the backlash.

He, however, disclosed that his son once called him crying over the narrative.



Read the story as published on GhanaWeb on July 26, 2022.



Broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii, has disclosed that his first son with his wife Miracle, who is a final year student in Senior High School has been grieving over recent revelations he (Kofi) has made on radio.



Explaining why he chose to speak about his promiscuous past on Kofi TV, Sunday, July 24, the host of Angel FM morning show said, his son told him that he was about to write his final paper but realised that their family issues is all over the internet and it is affecting him.



"...my son who is in SHS final year called me today crying and asking me 'daddy what is happening? I am about to write my paper, why are they putting all these things out there?'

"I told him that it is something that comes with the job I do; that is why the last time you were celebrating your birthday, I decided not to show your face...," Kofi Adomah stated.



He indicated that, he is ready for all the attacks on him but that should not be extended to his wife, Miracle Adomah because he holds the woman in high esteem.



He noted that growing up, he had the intention of going into a polygamous relationship but his wife, Miracle, changed his perception and intention about it.



"Some [people] are paying bloggers to do stories to tarnish my image, I don't have a problem but all I want to state is that Mrs. Miracle Adomah is so precious [to me]; through her, I have become a better person...through her, I changed my mind about going into polygamy because I had the intention of going into polygamy and it is not a crime in Ghana. It was something I didn't have a problem with it. I take responsibility as a father for all my children...," Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii stressed.



On the occasion of his birthday sometime last week, Kofi Adomah’s wife surprised him with a visit to the studios of Angel FM, to celebrate with him. In the course of the celebration, Kofi Adomah commended his wife for her level of tolerance despite his numerous sexcapades in the past.

A teary-eyed Kofi Adomah in his chronological narrative recalled how he met Miracle (now his wife), and impregnated her and other women, both local and abroad. Attempts by his colleagues to get him to end the story failed as he insisted on telling his story to let the world know the kind of wife he’s got.



Kofi Adomah’s narrative has triggered varied reactions and allegations with an unidentified lady claiming to know more about the marital glitches that have engulfed the broadcaster.



Some, including marriage and relationship expert Counselor Lutterodt and movie producer, Socrate Safo, have described Kofi Adomah’s decision to disclose his promiscuous life on live radio as childish.



BB



You can also watch some of our programmes below.













