Why Kwesi Arthur has been trending on Twitter for more than 12 hours

A 3-minute long hip-hop tune has catapulted Kwesi Arthur into topping Twitter trends for hours since its release, Wednesday dawn.
Titled 'Warming Up (Emotionally Scarred Freestyle)', the record sees Kwesi Arthur showering accolades on himself including a claim that he is the new age Tupac while highlighting the hurdles he’s had to cross to achieve success.
“I move like I am Jay-Z, and I rule like I am Sark. I am the new-age Tupac, I’m just warming up,” the Groud Up Chale artiste rapped.
“Ebi like they don’t get the message, maybe I for call them out. They’re insecure niggas wey dey run their mouth… Flow’s never running out. Streets get my receipt, I’ve paid my dues, I no dey shout…”
His lyrical dexterity, delivery, and style have earned him praises as tweeps have declared their admiration for the record that came with a video.
Many musicians, including multiple award-winner Sarkodie, have shared the link to the song, thereby giving it exposure.
Kwesi Arthur is not a toddler in the rap game. He was crowned Rapper of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. The Tema-based rapper beat competition from Strongman, EL, Medikal, Eno Barony, and Sarkodie.
Below are a few of the tweets.
Warming Up (Emotionally Scarred Freestyle) Kwesi Arthur https://t.co/dNJGzPrVZf via @YouTube— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 7, 2021
can we all agree now that Kwesi Arthur is the King of freestyles??????????— Taadi Kwesi Arthur???????? (@kaaki_pioto) April 7, 2021
Kwesi Arthur gives us only quality music.— EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) April 7, 2021
I was sleeping then I got notification that Kwesi Arthur has released a freestyle, I had to wake up and listen....
He moves like Jay z and Rules like he be SARS— Adam Hamzah ???????? (@hamzahadam_) April 7, 2021
Kwesi Arthur should never be compared to any new school rapper especially Medikal. That Tema boy is on a different level ????— PRINCE DAVID????✈️ (@princedavid_gh) April 7, 2021
Kwesi Arthur warming up for the Son Of Jacob's album.. The freestyle bi somebro ein entire game rap, Grammys ain't ready yettt— KWESI THUG •ぴ (@themicheals) April 7, 2021
Kwesi still remains the best rapper in Ghana
Kwesi Arthur is a better rapper than Roddy Ricch and i am not even joking fam! His freestyle he just dropped is bars of Gold! The future is in safe hands.❤️— Kwadwo Piano ❁ (@Eny3_mani_aa1) April 7, 2021
Kwesi Arthur dey do the music like ebi some side hustle ???? he go stay mute saaa then he go come drop something then loss again . If he drop too eno dey fall water inside Ei ????????????— Jaabs ???? (@mo_jaabs) April 7, 2021
After Medikal, Kwesi Arthur is the Best Rapper. Not Capping.— ABOA BANKU ???????????????????? (AMG BANKU) (@Aboa_Banku1) April 7, 2021
Kwesi Arthur really dey force ????????????— Sb Orlando⭐️ (@starboyorlando) April 7, 2021
Kweku flick drop new banger but ebi like the song nu atɔ nsuom every bro say Kwesi Arthur Awww flick your job finish ????????— seyram???????????? (@OfeiFrank4) April 7, 2021
But you guys why how can you compare a hero like Kwesi Arthur to mea me dokono mea me hono Medikal????????????????????????— katanga mayborn???????? (@AyarkwahGordon) April 7, 2021
Kwesi Arthur en warm up freestyle be hard.But who feels he should have went more harder on it?— king cudjoe (@KingCudjoe) April 7, 2021
He go always be a king!We expect something hardd asf on the album @KWESIARTHUR_
Just listened to Kwesi Arthur's freestyle (Warming up) ????????. Wooow!!!! Barrresssssss my nigaaa!— D A V I D???? (@NiiOtoh) April 7, 2021
Medikal should take rap lessons from Kwesi Arthur na in lines all be fake like his lifestyle????????????????— Fa Wo Tw3???????? (@NanaKwame_samur) April 7, 2021
Mo Sika nyina mohy3 fake all the time wor)! - Kwesi Arthur— Brizy❄️Sarkcess (@brownbrizy1) April 7, 2021
This particular line belong some two artiste who always dey claim for GH here Only that Tants and the Ments can relate ????