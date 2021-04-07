Why Kwesi Arthur has been trending on Twitter for more than 12 hours

A 3-minute long hip-hop tune has catapulted Kwesi Arthur into topping Twitter trends for hours since its release, Wednesday dawn.

Titled 'Warming Up (Emotionally Scarred Freestyle)', the record sees Kwesi Arthur showering accolades on himself including a claim that he is the new age Tupac while highlighting the hurdles he’s had to cross to achieve success.



“I move like I am Jay-Z, and I rule like I am Sark. I am the new-age Tupac, I’m just warming up,” the Groud Up Chale artiste rapped.



“Ebi like they don’t get the message, maybe I for call them out. They’re insecure niggas wey dey run their mouth… Flow’s never running out. Streets get my receipt, I’ve paid my dues, I no dey shout…”



His lyrical dexterity, delivery, and style have earned him praises as tweeps have declared their admiration for the record that came with a video.



Many musicians, including multiple award-winner Sarkodie, have shared the link to the song, thereby giving it exposure.



Kwesi Arthur is not a toddler in the rap game. He was crowned Rapper of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. The Tema-based rapper beat competition from Strongman, EL, Medikal, Eno Barony, and Sarkodie.





