Why Lord Kenya once tied Okyeame Kwame to a bed

Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame on April 26, 2020, detailed how Lord Kenya and his team tied him [Okyeame Kwame] to a bed on a night they were supposed to have a rap contest in school.

This was an attempt by Lord Kenya to prevent Okyeame Kwame from showing up for the contest in order for the former to be “the only dope rapper for the night”, said the latter.



Below is the full story published by GhanaWeb on April 26, 2020.



Rapper Okyeame Kwame, a product of Kumasi Anglican Secondary School (KASS) says his colleague Lord Kenya who is now an evangelist, tied him to a bed one Saturday night during their days in high school.



The action which was executed with the help of friends of Lord Kenya was to prevent Okyeame Kwame from performing at the school’s entertainment event that night so Lord Kenya would be the only person to perform and subsequently claim glory.



In a Facebook post to join the #ThrowbackThursday bandwagon, Okyeame Kwame stated that the said incident occurred 28 years ago.

“This pic was taken in 1992. I was at KASS form 5. It was a Saturday entertainment night. I remember before this performance, Lord Kenya and his boys had tied me to my bed so that he will be the only dope rapper for the night,” parts of the post read.



Kwame Nsia Apau as the rapper is known in real life further stated that Lord Kenya’s plan foiled because his [Okyeame Kwame] friends freed him after Kenya and his team left to perform at the dining hall.



He wrote: “Kenya and his boys were tall, strong and wild. My boys and I were short and afraid. We waited for them to leave my dorm then they untied me and I rushed to the D hall. When I grabbed the mic I started my rap which was written by my rap teacher called @PowerfullaudMarcus. @plm ‘Cocaine is like Cain and will bring u pain. Stop the drugs it will lead you to rugs. Too much abortion causes abomination and contraceptive is sometimes deceptive’. Then they whole school went like ‘yeeeeeeeeeeeeeey’".







