Why Medikal never wore his ring since he married Fella Makafui

Ghanaian musician, Samuel Frimpong, popularly known as ‘Medikal’, has once again addressed rumors purporting that he and his wife are gradually drifting into separation.

One of the many concerns used in justifying Medikal’s supposedly failed marriage is the fact that he doesn’t wear his wedding band.



In an interview with Abeiku Santana, the exact issue popped up and Medikal was compelled to give an explanation.



Asked about the intent of ditching his wedding ring, the AMG rapper said it is a mere harmless decision he took since they tied the knot in 2020.



“I’ve never worn my ring. Since Fella and I got married, I have never worn a ring and there’s no picture of me wearing a ring. It’s like a watch to me. Even if I decide to wear it, It won’t be all the time and I just don’t feel like wearing it that’s all.”



Medikal asked Ghanaians to stop reading all kinds of meanings into his refusal to wear a wedding band.



“It had nothing to do with us. It doesn’t mean that there is something wrong,” he said.

Recently, the rumors of their breakup intensified after the release of a single which featured Medikal’s ex, ‘Sister Derby’.



This development has been tagged as an act of disrespect, considering the circumstances that led to his fallout with Derby.



Some netizens also think that Medikal should have created some boundaries between him and his ex-lover.



Watch the video below:







