Why Mercy Asiedu will never divorce her husband even if he cheats

Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu Agyeman Duah, has established that nothing, not even an act of unfaithfulness from her husband, will make her abandon her marriage.

Sharing her views in a viral video, Mercy Asiedu believes that she went through hell before grabbing a man she could call a husband, adding that no one stands the chance of snatching him from her.



Stressing further, the popular actress said since childhood, she had dreamt of getting married and for that matter, she is grateful to her husband for fulfilling that dream and wiping her tears of loneliness.



Mercy acknowledged that other women may try to approach her husband, but she has no problem with that as long as they respect their place and do not interfere with her marriage.



In her words, “Don’t come and overtake. He is a fine man and women will definitely approach him but just make sure you don’t come with the mindset of snatching him, it will never work. If he is involved with other women, I won’t sit somewhere and cry. I will take back my thing and handle him in my own way. He is my husband and I know how to treat him. Our marriage isn’t ordinary.



“You see this ring I am wearing; I will never take it off. I am stuck with him like a brassiere. Since childhood, I have always had the dream of getting married but I wasn’t lucky with men. Now that I have found my husband, I am blind and deaf to every other thing outside my marriage. My focus is on my husband and that is it,” she emphasized.



Stating her stance on polygamy Mercy Asiedu said:

“Even two marriages happened in the Bible. You can be one of his wives and I don’t have a problem. I also came to meet a wife.”



In 2017, Mercy Asiedu tied the knot with Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, Chief of Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South District in the Ashanti Region.



Watch the video from 4 minuites onwards







