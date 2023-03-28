Why Moses OK rejected doctors, nurses, and bankers during his search for a wife

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Osei Kwarteng, popularly known as Moses OK earnestly prayed to God to bless him with a wife who could support his vision in ministry, specifically one that can make time to care for the family.

He prayed to God to bless him with a life partner who is 'not always busy' or occupied with work.



On the account of Moses OK, he blacklisted possible suitors who were bankers, medical doctors, nurses, police and military persons for fear of them spending less time in the house due to their busy schedules.



He admitted that he wasn't privy to the assistance busy couples could get from nannies and family members.



"I knew that as a busy man, marrying a woman who is equally busy was going to affect our home. At that time, I didn't have knowledge of people assisting in the home. I wasn't interested in some particular women.



"Not just those in the industry, I didn't like medical doctors, nurses, police and military person. I imagined military women as strict. Bankers were also out of my league...this is the reason, women in these professions are very busy...I couldn't have them to myself and God knew what I wanted," the singer disclosed in an interview on Power FM in March 2023.



When he finally met his wife, he knew that they were destined to be together. God gave him a woman after his own heart after years of waiting.

"My wife was a lecturer at the time we meet...I prayed to God for a wife and he made it possible...I remember being a single man, it was a lonely experience seeing my band members with their loved ones...I was praying to God to bless me with a woman that will support the vision and he did," he disclosed.







