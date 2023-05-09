Why NAM1 instructed Bullgod to seize Stonebwoy’s car

Bullgod has revisited his altercation with Stonebwoy when the artiste manager worked with Zylofon Media in 2018.

Earlier, in that year, Stonebwoy and Bullgod, the then Head of A&R at Zylofon, clashed at the Champs Bar in Accra over a Mercedes Benz the company gave to the Dancehall artiste when they signed him.



This was after Stonebwoy’s termination of the contract with Zylofon Media which resulted in a series of misunderstanding, some of which was witnessed on social media.



It was reported that Bullgod stormed the Champs bar with some thugs leading to an altercation that ended with gunshots being fired.



Bullgod, known to be at the center of controversies, was blamed for what ensued that day.



This was after Stonebwoy had narrated his side of the story in an interview with JoyNews.

"I just got off the stage at Legon [Liman Hall], and it was a super performance like I always do. So we drove over to Champs for the next event.



"We were chilling in the room and then we heard bang...and cussing. I sent my little brother to go into my car to bring me my clothes or something so I can change and he met the fracas.



"They hit him [my brother] on the lips, they took the car keys from him and they sat in the car...if not for my bodyguard, they would have driven my car away and that would have been something else," Stonebwoy earlier stated.



However, five years down the lane, the issue has popped up once again and Bullgod has shared some details about the events that led to the scuffle.



According to Bullgod, what people did not know was that he was only acting on the orders of his former boss, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1).

He said NAM1 had instructed him to seize the car after series of failed attempts to retrieve the company’s property from Sonebwoy who had exited the record label on a bad note.



“My boss at that time ordered me to do that and it was agreed. We all agreed that anyone who leaves should tender in the company’s possessions. Stonebwoy wanted to leave the company and once you are leaving the company, there are a few things you have to tender in. I was sent with the transport manager to go and have that conversation with him and it became something else,” he stated.



Touching on claims that he and his gang attacked Stonebwoy and even injured his brother, Bullgod said:



“Nobody went there with thugs, nobody. He fired a gun. You heard the story, you know.”





EB/BB