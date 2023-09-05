Why Nana Agradaa slapped her lead singer in church

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa’ was captured in a viral video landing a slap on the cheeks of her church member in what she described as offering deliverance to him.

In the said video, Nana Agradaa was seen berating the gentleman identified as her lead singer and claiming that he was shouting unnecessarily and not singing.



Agradaa, who claimed that the gentleman was suffering from a spiritual mental attack, poured out some anointing oil on him as he knelt before her.



She then tapped his cheeks twice, and the third time, gave him a resounding slap on his right while saying,



“Take the microphone from him. Go and sit down. How can you be screaming all over the place? Come and let me pray for you. Your head is looking like a cow in a spiritual realm. Every spiritual madness should leave your body now.”



Agradaa’s actions have since stirred massive reactions from netizens who have questioned why people still patronize her church.



The self-acclaimed evangelist is noted for pulling several stunts in her church for trends.

Watch the video below:















