Why Nana Yaa Brefo did not complete teacher training college

Nana Yaa Brefo

Broadcaster, Nana Yaa Brefo has disclosed she quit teacher training college because she was not enthused about the profession.

Unlike journalism which was a passion, the media personality in an interview with Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe indicated that she was not passionate about becoming a teacher. Besides, when her only motivation for enrolling in a teacher training college was doused, nothing inspired her to continue.



According to the broadcaster, her sister had made a promise she would send her abroad if she became a teacher only for that promise to be broken.



“I schooled at Takoradi before heading to Kumasi for IMS. In fact, I went to training college but quit in my first year,” she recalled. “My big sister promised to take me abroad if I enrolled in training college. It wasn’t a passion; it was not as though I wanted to be a teacher.”



“It was good. I joined the cadet; I was part of sports and the like; I just didn’t like teaching. So, I quit. My sister never fulfilled her promise so I stopped. Later, I went to IMS, a business school. I quit after a year. I was tired,” she added.



Nana Yaa Brefo said she later enrolled in the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) by choice.

“I wrote an entrance exam, passed, and had admission,” she said but served a sad story. “My dad died before I completed GIJ. He died in 2002 when I was just about to write exam.”



Nana Yaa Brefo has been in the media space for a very long time and is regarded as one of the most influential journalists. She worked with Despite Media, Multimedia Group Limited, and Angel Broadcasting Network.







