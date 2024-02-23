Why Obaapa Christy didn’t go for her BECE certificate after completing JHS

Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy

Popular Gospel musician Christiana Twene, known as Obaapa Christy, has disclosed why she decided not to go for her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results after she completed Junior High School (JHS).

She explained that she didn't contemplate checking her BECE results because she was aware that her performance was subpar despite putting in effort to study for the exams.



She noted that due to her unimpressive academic performance in school, she convinced herself that education wouldn't bring any positive outcomes, and this mindset significantly impacted her.



"When I completed JHS, I did not go for my BECE results. I didn't bother myself to go for it because I knew I wouldn't have passed. Although I studied diligently for the exams, I wasn't good academically by then.



"Currently, I can grasp ideas better, so I believe my mindset about academics at that time affected me. If not, I could have done better," she said while speaking in an interview with Roselyn Felli on JoyPrime.



In the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Obaapa Christy mentioned that one aspect of schooling she found enjoyable was leading praises and worship during gatherings.

She indicated that running errands for teachers was also something she enjoyed doing.



"During my time in school, I sang for sick people whenever we went for a visit. Also, I led praises and worship and ran errands. That is what made me enjoy schooling, not necessarily studies," she said.



Meanwhile, Obaapa Christy stated that she is grateful to God for how far she has come in life, adding that her intelligent colleagues haven't attained much in life compared to her.



SB/BB