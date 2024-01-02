Why Osofo Kyiri Abosom and his church members do not celebrate Christmas

The founder of Life Assembly Worship Center, Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, who is popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has said that he and his congregants do not believe in the celebration of Christmas.

According to him, his decision not to celebrate Christmas stems from the fact that he does not know when exactly Jesus Christ was born and the current dispensation did not witness his birth as well.



The pastor explained that the December 25 date set for Christmas was introduced by some people who did not witness the birth of Christ which implies that it is not genuine as most people claim.



Speaking in an interview with GhOne TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Osofo Kyiri Abosom stated that his congregation do not celebrate Christmas because they don’t believe in it.



“I don’t believe in the Christmas that we are enjoying. What I know is that all these things that we are doing are human plans that make it happen and get people to go into it but I don’t believe it. I don’t celebrate Christmas likewise my church members. If you go to my church premises you will not see something like a Christmas tree or anything of that sort because of my belief.



"I don’t agree that Jesus was born on December 25 but I can't tell the exact day because I was not there. Nobody was there so, who is saying Jesus was born on December 26? All that I know is that I am using the spirit in me to help people,” he said.

