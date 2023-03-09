Why Quables fought back when DancegodLlyod exited DWP Academy

Quables, a former manager of Ghanaian dancer, DancegodLlyod, has announced that the latter who exited the DWP Academy in 2022 is always welcome when he has a change of mind.

Opening up about the instances that led to the dancer's fallout with DWP, Quables told Elsie Lamar on Talktertainment that he still doesn't know what influenced DancegodLloyd to turn his back against him.



However, an attempt to influence some members of DWP to break away from the big family made Quables share his side of the story.



"I went on Twitter at a point to go and talk, I didn't ever want to talk about this. The reason I did that was, there were so many things I heard and saw like him (Dancegod) trying to get some of the members to turn against me, and planning to start a new academy. Things like that.



"How can you think like that and say things like that? It didn't sit well with me but our members still knew that work had to go on...nobody can take it from Dancegod that he is a co-founder of DWP. He can come back anytime he wishes," Quables told GhanaWeb.



He further disclosed that members of DWP are one big family who understands the importance of being together.

"Some of our members wanted to take his side but the truth is that they are wise. They know that we are stronger together, would you follow one person or stay with the whole group?" he quizzed.







Here's the latest episode of E-Forum







OPD/BB