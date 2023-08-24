Why Quamina MP left Ground Up Chale

Quamina MP

Ghanaian musician and record producer Quamina MP has disclosed his reasons for leaving the Ground UP Chale record label.

According to the artiste, he felt it was time to part ways with the record label as part of his growth process. He insisted that he left on good terms and not as a result of any conflict between him and the label.



“I just thought it was time to go our separate ways. I saw it as life. As time goes on we meet people and part ways with them. There was a time we worked with them and now we are not working with them anymore. It was just time to go our separate ways,” he explained.



The “High” hitmaker added that there was no contract signed and all profits were split evenly.



“There wasn't any contract signed, we just had conversations and mutual agreements to work together. We had conversations about splitting every little money," he added.



Reflecting on his decision to leave the label, Quamina MP stated that he enjoys the freedom to seek new ideas from different creatives and apply these ideas to his career.

“I like the fact that I am able to stand on my own feet and try different things. There's a lot of people out there with different ideas that you can chip into your career,” he revealed.



Quamina MP is seeking to change the Ghanaian airways with the release of his “Warm” EP which features songs using the Amapiano sound.



