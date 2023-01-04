Why SDK is not dating despite being famous

Although he is mature and has had his popularity and audience appeal soar making him work with some notable brands, comedy skit actor SDK Dele has no woman in his life.

As he puts it, he has “never dated”. He used to date a girl during his school days but does not consider that as dating because it was ‘nothing serious’.



His reason for not dating when asked on The Delay Show aired on January 1, 2023, was straightforward – it would be stressful considering where he resides.



“Where I live at is very far,” he said in the Twi language. “By the time I come to the city, woe a woman and all before returning home, speak to you on phone and all that, that’s stressful; I’m not dating and I’ve never dated. I only dated in school but that doesn’t count.”



The comedian, however, mentioned that he has had sex before but could not give details of his experience except to say “it just happened”.



Meanwhile, the comedian has detailed circumstances that led to the demise of his father in November 2021. According to him, while on set with rapper Kwesi Arthur, he received a distraught call from his mother informing him that his father who had high blood pressure had fallen, hence the need to return home.

After taking him to the hospital, his father died the following day. He was buried in January 2022.



His mother has also been admitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke, a condition that existed before his father died.



SDK was born in Nigeria. His family, however, relocated to Ghana when he was a year old. His parents, according to him, sold meat pie until he decided to shoot comedy skits with them.



